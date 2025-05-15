Finland gives 1% of its GDP in military aid to Ukraine—and says use it in Russia

As Russia’s war against Ukraine grinds into its fourth year, one country has quietly evolved from a cautious observer into a strategic partner: Finland. Long associated with military neutrality, Finland broke with decades of tradition by joining NATO in April 2023—a direct response to Russian aggression.

While Finland now holds full membership in the alliance, Ukraine remains outside both NATO and the European Union, despite enduring the heaviest consequences of the war and making clear strides toward Western integration. It holds candidate status in the EU, but full membership in either institution remains elusive.

Still, Finland has not treated its NATO membership as symbolic. It has become one of Ukraine’s most reliable and proactive military allies—providing not only weapons, but also investing in Ukrainian defense production, training personnel, supporting reconstruction, and backing legal efforts to hold Russia accountable.

In 2024 alone, Finland delivered nearly €1 billion in military assistance, while helping Ukraine lay the groundwork for long-term recovery and international justice.

In collaboration with the Dnistrianskyi Center, Euromaidan Press presents this English-language adaptation of Dariia Cherniavska’s analysis on Finland’s role in Ukraine’s defense, recovery, and pursuit of justice.

From neutral to strategic: Finland’s military assistance to Ukraine

Finland’s military assistance to Ukraine has grown significantly in both scale and purpose. Between April 2024 and April 2025, Finland delivered six military aid packages totaling €900 million, contributing to a broader commitment that has reached €2.7 billion since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In total, Finland has sent 28 comprehensive military aid packages, placing it among the top five countries globally in support for Ukraine relative to GDP. Its combined military and non-military assistance equals 0.98% of Finland’s GDP—a remarkable figure for a country of its size and economic scale.

While package details remain classified, Finnish and Ukrainian officials confirmed the inclusion of 155mm artillery shells, air defense systems, and critical winter gear for troops. Notably, Finland is one of the few countries that allows Ukraine to use its supplied weapons on Russian territory, reinforcing its firm stance on Ukraine’s right to defend itself beyond its borders.

Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff

Boosting Ukraine’s defense industry

In 2025, Finland launched a €660 million procurement program to supply Ukraine with new weapons manufactured domestically. This dual-purpose approach supports Ukraine’s defense needs and bolsters Finland’s own arms sector.

Key partnerships include:

Summa Defense Ltd , building a joint drone factory with Ukrainian firms

, building a with Ukrainian firms Insta Group Oy, co-developer of the Steel Eagle ER, a long-range combat drone designed for frontline conditions

These joint projects signal a shift from reactive aid to strategic co-production, building capacity for long-term defense.

Steel Eagle ER drone. Photo: Insta

Training Ukraine’s forces for long-term security

Finland is a core participant in EU and UK-led training missions—EUMAM and INTERFLEX—providing over 200 instructors to train Ukrainian troops in combat tactics and command skills.

In 2025, Finland joined partners in launching the Nordic-Baltic Brigade, aimed at training and equipping up to 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers with full support from Nordic and Baltic states. It’s a clear example of Finland investing not just in gear, but in people.

Ukrainian troops during training exercises. Photo: General Staff

Sanctions, frozen assets, and financial pressure on Russia

Finland has been active in enforcing EU sanctions against Russia and finding ways to redirect frozen Russian assets. With European partners, it supported new frameworks to use the interest generated from frozen central bank assets for Ukrainian military and humanitarian purposes.

In 2024, Finland independently froze tens of millions of euros in Russian property, including over 40 real estate assets. These moves not only disrupt Russia’s asset control abroad but open channels for future reparations or restitution.

Sanctions now also target Russia’s defense sector, maritime shadow fleet, and foreign suppliers in countries like Iran, China, and the UAE.

Cybersecurity and civil protection

Modern warfare is digital, and Finland recognizes the threat. Through the IT Coalition, Finland has helped Ukraine reinforce its military communications and cybersecurity infrastructure.

In 2025, Finland also co-founded the Shelter Coalition to help Ukraine build modern bomb shelters, modeled after Finland’s own civil defense network. With 5,500 public shelters in Helsinki alone, Finland is sharing proven expertise in protecting civilians.

Ukrainian soldiers in winter gear. Photo: General Staff

Clearing the ground: Demining support

Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries on Earth. Finland has backed the Demining Coalition, supporting mine clearance through funding, equipment, and training.

In 2024, Finland contributed to a €700 million international plan running through 2027. That year, the 22 coalition members—including Finland—allocated over €50 million for demining operations. They also delivered 200 demining vehicles, 100 explosive clearance systems, 41 armored vehicles, and 330 mine detectors to Ukraine.

In addition, more than 4,000 Ukrainian military and civil engineering specialists received NATO- and IMAS-standard training in coalition member states. These efforts are not only saving lives but also clearing the way for rebuilding homes, schools, and critical infrastructure.

Rebuilding what was destroyed

Since 2022, Finland has provided over €1 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Between 2024 and 2028, it will add €290 million more in development support.

Highlights include:

A €50 million reconstruction loan , with 35% grant funding

, with 35% grant funding Restoration of energy infrastructure , public schools, and health systems

, public schools, and health systems Green recovery efforts via NEFCO and other Nordic partners.

Finland has also played a key role in helping stabilize Ukraine’s energy grid, particularly following Russian attacks on critical infrastructure. It has supplied more than 200 transformers and 500 generators, and joined 13 other countries in delivering emergency equipment totaling 2,400 tons in 2024 alone.

Finland is also co-funding projects to upgrade Ukrainian infrastructure to EU standards, including investments in water safety, soil health, and energy efficiency. As co-chair of the Environmental Security working group under President Zelenskyy’s Peace Formula, Finland has prioritized green recovery—allocating €2.5 million to the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) for environmental damage assessments and sustainable reconstruction between 2024 and 2026.

Justice and accountability: Holding Russia to account

Finland backs the creation of a special tribunal to prosecute the crime of aggression and actively supports the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children. Thanks in part to this coalition’s work, nearly 600 children deported by Russia were returned to Ukraine in 2024. Finland also contributes to broader international efforts to pursue legal redress for war crimes.

In March 2025, Finland’s justice system set a precedent by sentencing Russian paramilitary leader Yan Petrovsky to life imprisonment for crimes committed in Ukraine—a landmark ruling in Europe’s legal response to the war.

Ukrainian soldiers with a drone at night. Photo: General Staff

Security agreements: Binding support, not membership

In April 2024, Finland signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, locking in long-term commitments on defense cooperation, training, and industrial collaboration.

These agreements trace back to the Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine, signed during the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. As of February 2025, Ukraine had signed 29 bilateral security agreements—27 with G7-aligned nations, one with the EU, and one with Croatia.

They offer structure and stability—but they’re still a substitute for what Ukraine ultimately seeks: NATO and EU membership, neither of which have clear timelines.

Why Finland’s role matters

Finland’s support for Ukraine is strategic, sustained, and grounded in action. It reflects a clear understanding: Ukraine’s security is Europe’s security. From weapons deliveries and joint production, to civil protection, legal accountability, and postwar planning, Finland has become more than an ally—it’s a model for modern wartime partnership.

As other countries weigh how far to go in supporting Ukraine, Finland shows what full-spectrum commitment looks like—from battlefield to courtroom, and from frontline defense to long-term rebuilding.