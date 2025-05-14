Russians paint propaganda mural with AI image used by Ukraine military intelligence

Russian authorities in Moscow Oblast had to remove a Z-soldier mural because outraged residents found its connection to a Ukrainian fighter.

. The letter “Z” (Latin script, not Cyrillic) has become a prominent symbol of Russian pro-war propaganda. Originally, it was painted on Russian military vehicles to distinguish them during the full-scale invasion, likely as a tactical marking to avoid friendly fire and to identify different task forces Now it is seen in different Russian cities, painted on buildings, cars, public transport, billboards, and T-shirts, and featured in large-scale events.

The incident occurred just before celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on 9 May, when residents of the Russian city of Dzerzhinsky spotted the newly painted graffiti of a soldier without identifying insignia on a residential building. The backlash was immediate, with locals flooding the city administration with complaints, according to propaganda news agency Regnum.

The controversial image appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence and was approved by the city administration before painting began.

Ironically, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the same stock photo from Depositphotos has been used in their own recruitment materials.

The confusion arose because the Russian artist used an AI-generated stock image for this government project, while a similar image was… pic.twitter.com/UxdA1qgPpQ — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) May 14, 2025

“Residents began writing that this was allegedly a Ukrainian soldier,” explained Pavel Shcheklein, the artist whose company won the tender for the project. “We then painted a Russian flag on his uniform, but the outrage didn’t stop.”

Despite attempts to modify the mural by adding both a Russian flag and the letter Z, city officials ultimately decided to completely remove the artwork.

Despite the controversy, the artist’s firm has retained the contract and will continue with other planned murals. However, Shcheklein told Regnum, that his company lost approximately 600,000 rubles ($7000) due to the incident.