Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Russians paint propaganda mural with AI image used by Ukraine military intelligence

Residents of Dzerzhinsky in Moscow Oblast caused an uproar when they found out the image of a soldier on their building is used for Ukrainian military recruitment.
byVira Kravchuk
14/05/2025
3 minute read
An AI-generated image used for a Z-soldier mural in Russia that sparked a controversy after the locals mistook the soldier for a Ukrainian fighter.
An AI-generated image used for a Z-soldier mural in Russia that sparked a controversy after the locals mistook the soldier for a Ukrainian fighter. Photo: @na_regnum/ Telegram
Russians paint propaganda mural with AI image used by Ukraine military intelligence

Russian authorities in Moscow Oblast had to remove a Z-soldier mural because outraged residents found its connection to a Ukrainian fighter.

The letter “Z” (Latin script, not Cyrillic) has become a prominent symbol of Russian pro-war propaganda. Originally, it was painted on Russian military vehicles to distinguish them during the full-scale invasion, likely as a tactical marking to avoid friendly fire and to identify different task forces. Now it is seen in different Russian cities, painted on buildings, cars, public transport, billboards, and T-shirts, and featured in large-scale events.

The incident occurred just before celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day on 9 May, when residents of the Russian city of Dzerzhinsky spotted the newly painted graffiti of a soldier without identifying insignia on a residential building. The backlash was immediate, with locals flooding the city administration with complaints, according to propaganda news agency Regnum.

The controversial image appears to have been generated using artificial intelligence and was approved by the city administration before painting began.

Ironically, according to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the same stock photo from Depositphotos has been used in their own recruitment materials.

“Residents began writing that this was allegedly a Ukrainian soldier,” explained Pavel Shcheklein, the artist whose company won the tender for the project. “We then painted a Russian flag on his uniform, but the outrage didn’t stop.”

Despite attempts to modify the mural by adding both a Russian flag and the letter Z, city officials ultimately decided to completely remove the artwork.

Despite the controversy, the artist’s firm has retained the contract and will continue with other planned murals. However, Shcheklein told Regnum, that his company lost approximately 600,000 rubles ($7000) due to the incident.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!