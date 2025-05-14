Russian drone attacks hit multiple Ukrainian oblasts overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M/KN-23 missile and 145 Shahed-type attack drones as well as various types of decoy drones on the evening of 13 May and early morning of 14 May, according to the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian oblasts with various weapons. Russian leaders deny deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure or killing civilians. Ukrainian authorities and international organizations classify these strikes as deliberate war crimes.

Ukrainian forces confirmed shooting down 80 Shahed-type attack drones in the eastern, northern, western, and central parts of the country. An additional 42 Russian decoy drones were reportedly lost without negative consequences.

No information was provided about intercepting the missile.

The Ukrainian Air Force, air defense missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the air attack.

The military reported that Sumy, Kharkiv, Odesa, Donetsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts suffered damage as a result of the Russian attack.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian drone struck a residential area. The State Emergency Service of Kharkiv Oblast reported that a Russian drone hit private property in the village of Oleksandrivka in Lozova district during the night. The strike caused a fire in a private house, covering an area of 20 square meters.

Three people were injured in the attack – two men and a woman – but they refused hospitalization, according to rescue workers. The Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that two men aged 49 and 54, and a 93-year-old woman suffered from acute stress reactions.

The prosecutor’s office identified the drone used in the attack as a “Geran-2” type.

The emergency services added that six fires occurred in Kharkiv Oblast throughout the day due to Russian shelling in the Bohodukhiv, Kupiansk, Lozova, and Chuhuiv districts.

In Rivne Oblast, two people were injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on 14 May, according to the Regional Military Administration. The head of the administration, Oleksandr Koval, said that there was “minor damage” to civilian infrastructure.

The Rivne Regional Military Administration said that air defense forces shot down four Russian drones over the oblast.

The situation in Vorozhba, Sumy Oblast, was also dire. Russian forces conducted an air strike on the city of Vorozhba during the night. As a result of the air strike, a store, residential buildings, outbuildings were damaged and destroyed, and critical infrastructure facilities were affected. Preliminary reports indicate there were no casualties or injuries.

Local authorities warned residents of Vorozhba community that “with each day, air strikes on the city are increasing.” They emphasized that “the best decision today is one – to leave and save lives.”

