US warns Russia: Ceasefire or face sanctions on central bank, oil export fleet

Russia will face economic consequences for stalling peace. In an interview with Fox News, US Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg warned that the US is ready to significantly escalate sanctions against Russia if Moscow continues to delay talks in Ukraine.
The proposed sanctions would target Russia’s central bank and shadow fleet, which are responsible for the majority of the country’s oil exports.
“We’ve warned Putin. This is serious. And our European partners agree with this approach,” said Kellogg.
He emphasized that these sanctions would be tougher than previous ones. He also noted that the US and Europe are now working in greater synchrony on the issue.