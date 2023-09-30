Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy pays tribute to Ukrainian soldiers who are liberating Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts

byOlena Mukhina
30/09/2023
Ukrainian Army’s Leopard 2 tanks. Screeshot from the Armed Forces’ video
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has shown his support for soldiers who are currently fighting in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk oblasts, recognizing their dedication and bravery.

“The warriors of the Tavria grouping are fighting in the southeast to liberate the Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions and prepare for the de-occupation of Crimea. I thank them all for their bravery and service! Glory to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine!” the president wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

On 25 September, Ukraine confirmed that its armed forces entered Verbove, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and officially started the second big battle in this direction.

Frontline report: Ukraine entered key settlements of Novoprokopivka and Verbove, Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Recently released combat footage by the Russian side revealed how a Ukrainian armored fighting vehicle was exiting Verbove. The vehicle got on a mine, which is why Russians published the video, but based on the practice with Western armored fighting vehicles, the crew likely survived.

Since the vehicle was exiting the village, it successfully delivered additional assault units to the settlement, and Ukrainians got a foothold in the northern part of the settlement. Later, sources confirmed that Ukrainian forces managed to advance in this direction.

