Both Russians and Ukrainians gain ground near Toretsk; Russians advance near Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka

ISW and DeepState data show contested advances by both sides around Donetsk’s Toretsk, and Russian gains in two more sectors in the region.
byYuri Zoria
13/05/2025
3 minute read
Map: ISW
Both Ukrainian and Russian forces recently made territorial advances in Donetsk Oblast, according to updates published between 10 and 13 May by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), and the Ukrainian OSINT project DeepState.

For months, Russia has been pushing to capture the remaining parts of Donetsk Oblast in eastern Ukraine, with a focus on Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar and other Ukrainian strongholds. Pokrovsk has been the focal point of Russia’s ground assaults. Currently, the Russian incremental gains mostly stalled or even reversed in the areas, where the Ukrainian troops counterattack and reclaim their previously lost positions.

Ukrainian progress near Toretsk

ISW reported on 12 May that geolocated footage published on 10 May confirmed that Ukrainian troops advanced northeast of Druzhba, a settlement east of Toretsk. This marks one of the few recent Ukrainian gains in the area, amid continued Russian pressure along the front.

Russian movements in three directions, according to ISW

  • Russian forces made gains in multiple directions. According to geolocated video from 12 May cited by ISW, Russian units advanced northwest of Berezivka, southwest of Toretsk, and seized positions along the T-0504 Pokrovsk–Kostyantynivka highway.
  • Further south, the same footage shows Russian troops advancing southwest of Myrolyubivka, located east of Pokrovsk, where they reportedly seized control of a reservoir.
  • In the Novopavlivka direction, geolocated footage from 12 May indicates Russian troops advanced in northern Kotlyarivka, east of Novopavlivka. ISW assessed that they likely seized the settlement. The Russian MoD also claimed that its forces took Kotlyarivka. A Russian milblogger stated that elements of the 35th Motorized Rifle Brigade, part of the 41st Combined Arms Army within the Central Military District, participated in the seizure of Kotlyarivka.
Map: ISW

DeepState confirms some Russian gains

In the early hours of 13 May, DeepState reported further Russian advances around Toretsk and several other settlements near the Pokrovsk direction.

According to their updated battle map, Russian forces made partial advances in Toretsk city itself and near the settlements of Romanivka and Novooleynivka – all within Donetsk Oblast.

