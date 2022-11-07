Enerhoatom should urgently conduct analysis of safety Zaporizhzhia NPP operation in case of Kakhovska HPPexplosion

The State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation instructed the state enterprise national nuclear energy generating company Enerhoatom to urgently analyze the safety risks of the operation of power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the event of a drop in the level of the Kakhovske reservoir, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“Such a document is needed for the inspection to make decisions regarding the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in connection with information about the mining of the Kakhovskaya HPP and the threat of a possible dam blowup,” Interfax-Ukraine explained.

The detonation of the dam may lead to a drop in the water level in the Kakhovskyy Reservoir, causing further irreversible consequences. Cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia NPP is now supplied from the reservoir.

Enerhoatom should carry out an analysis and provide information no later than November 9. The company has not yet commented on this issue.

The external power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored after a two-day blackout that occurred as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.