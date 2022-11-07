Enerhoatom should urgently conduct analysis of safety Zaporizhzhia NPP operation in case of Kakhovska HPPexplosion

Latest news Ukraine

The State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation instructed the state enterprise national nuclear energy generating company Enerhoatom to urgently analyze the safety risks of the operation of power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the event of a drop in the level of the Kakhovske reservoir, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

“Such a document is needed for the inspection to make decisions regarding the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in connection with information about the mining of the Kakhovskaya HPP and the threat of a possible dam blowup,” Interfax-Ukraine explained.

The detonation of the dam may lead to a drop in the water level in the Kakhovskyy Reservoir, causing further irreversible consequences. Cooling water for the Zaporizhzhia NPP is now supplied from the reservoir.

Enerhoatom should carry out an analysis and provide information no later than November 9. The company has not yet commented on this issue.

The external power supply of the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been restored after a two-day blackout that occurred as a result of shelling by the Russian occupiers.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags