Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1176: Zelenskyy heads to Ankara but ready to meet Putin in Istanbul if he arrives

Exclusive

Ukraine is back in Kursk – but this time, it’s blowing bridges first. Having learned the hard way that logistics are the key to victory, Ukraine is blowing up bridges in western Russia. One group of unlucky Russian troops was on a bridge as the Ukrainian munitions rained down—and they captured their apparent demise on video.

Military

Frontline report: Russian assault force encounters lethal funnel on Hrodivka-Myrnohrad road. Russian commanders attempted to exploit the 5-kilometer paved route between Hrodivka and Myrnohrad’s southern district, only to encounter a prepared killzone of mines, observation posts, and drone operators.

Forbes: Ukraine unleashes “hide & strike” strategy after losing 1,000 tanks to Russian drones. Ukrainian National Guard brigades are receiving German Leopard tanks as the military shifts to a more dispersed tank deployment strategy.

Russian forces advances near three settlements in Donetsk Oblast – Deep State. Russian troops have advanced in Malynivka, Bahatyr, and near Novosilka, settlements strategically positioned near the H15 highway and Mokri Yaly River.

Russian drone attacks hit multiple Ukrainian oblasts overnight. The Russian overnight attack injured three people in Kharkiv Oblast and two people Rivne Oblast, damaged civilian infrastructure.

Trapped Ukrainian soldier survives 24 hours of hell in Urozhaine. The Russians thought he was finished.

As of 14 MAY 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 969370 (+1240) Tanks: 10804 (+2) APV: 22501 (+14) Artillery systems: 27827 (+47) MLRS: 1382 (+1) Anti-aircraft systems: 1165 Aircraft: 372 Helicopters: 335 UAV: 35860 (+82) Cruise missiles : 3197 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 48382 (+126)



Intelligence and technology

Ukrainian FPV with onboard grenade launcher makes its first confirmed kill (video). Ukraine’s Bulava unit released footage of the first verified battlefield kill of a Russian soldier by a drone-fired grenade launcher.

International

Zelenskyy hopes Türkiye talks will convince Trump of Putin’s insincerity about wanting peace. Zelenskyy revealed that he would travel to Ankara on 15 May to meet Turkish President Erdoğan, but expressed his readiness to go to Istanbul if Putin actually arrives there.

UK ex-PM Johnson says the West “”never had the balls”” to strongly support Ukraine. Boris Johnson contrasted this criticism with Trump’s decision to supply lethal weaponry to Ukraine in 2018 during his first presidency.

“Go to Istanbul and negotiate:” Brazilian president urges Putin’s personal attendance at Ukraine negotiations. Brazilian President Lula da Silva revealed that Putin previously responded “”I agree to discuss this”” when presented with a proposal for a 30-day truce in Ukraine.

Poland rules out sending troops to Ukraine, following Kellogg’s statement. Deputy Prime Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz said that Poland “”will not”” send troops to Ukraine, with Foreign Minister Sikorski confirming this position.

Trump advisor Witkoff confirms ultimatum to Russia and Ukraine: direct peace talks or US withdraws. Steve Witkoff expressed optimism about prospects for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, potentially in Istanbul, saying this even before recent reports emerged about possible talks in Türkiye.

Political and legal developments

FT: EU plans to rise tariffs on Ukrainian imports threatening critical revenue stream. Following the protests of farmers in some EU countries, particularly Poland, the EU plans not to extend special trade privileges for Ukraine established after Russia’s 2022 invasion, which can lead to a potential €3.5 billion annual revenue loss.

Russia could face special tribunal for crime of aggression in Ukraine by 2026 to hold senior officials accountable. The Council of Europe advanced process of establishing the tribunal to prosecute Russian aggression against Ukraine as the international justice mechanisms, like the International Criminal Court, lack jurisdiction.

Zelenskyy: Meeting with Putin must yield “political victory” not just talks. A complete exchange of all prisoners and ceasefire could be on the table if Russian President Vladimir Putin agrees to meet personally with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul this week.

Orban convenes Hungarian Defence Council over “unprecedented operation by Ukraine’s special services”. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused the opposition Tisza party of participating in a Ukrainian intelligence operation aimed at preventing an EU membership referendum.

New developments

Ukraine advances to Eurovision 2025 final with song symbolizing resilience and inner light. Ziferblat’s performance metaphor of discovering inner strength earned Ukraine a place among the 26 finalists at Eurovision Song Contest.

Russians paint propaganda mural with AI image used by Ukraine military intelligence. Residents of Dzerzhinsky in Moscow Oblast caused an uproar when they found out the image of a soldier on their building is used for Ukrainian military recruitment.

Read the daily review for Wed May 14 2025 here