Russia drains the water from Ukraine’s reservoir, endangering the cooling system of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said during the meeting of the government that Russia intentionally refuses to close the floodgates of Kahovska Hydro Power plants. Moreover, part of the floodgates is damaged, but Russia doesn’t allow repair workers to the site.

Therefore, Russia drains water from the largest in Ukraine Kahovske water reservoir. It is the same reservoir that provides water to the cooling system of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Enerhodar, occupied by Russia. If there is a lack of water, Europe’s largest nuclear power plant risks being damaged. Also, if the reservoir’s water level drops to a critical level, thousands of people in the neighboring cities can be deprived of water supply.