Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

UK intel: Russia makes tactical gains near Donetsk’s Vuhledar, threatening further advances

Russian forces made tactical gains near Vuhledar, taking control of nearby villages. Continued advance attempts toward the town are anticipated in September, per UK intelligence.
byYuri Zoria
08/09/2024
2 minute read
uk intel russia makes tactical gains near donetsk's vuhledar threatening further advances situation ukraine 6 september 2024 map x/british defense ministry gwx0tydwqaappno
Situation in Ukraine as of 6 September 2024. Map: X/British Defense Ministry.
UK intel: Russia makes tactical gains near Donetsk’s Vuhledar, threatening further advances

The British Defense Ministry’s September 7 intelligence update says that Russian forces have made tactical gains around Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast’s south.

The intelligence update suggests that in the coming month, Russian forces are likely to continue their attempts to advance around Vuhledar, further threatening the town itself.

The Ministry wrote:

  • Russian forces have made increased tactical gains around the town of Vuhledar, situated approximately 30 km southwest of Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine.
  • Vuhledar has been a long-term target for Russian forces, acting as a lynchpin against Russian advances in southern Donetsk Oblast. Russia has made repeated attempts to assault the town, resulting in heavy losses but gaining little territory.
  • However, in August 2024, Russian forces made advances east and west of Vuhledar, taking control of the nearby villages of Prechystivka and contesting Vodiane. It is likely that Russia will continue efforts to advance around Vuhledar in the next month and threaten the town itself.

Earlier, the US think tank ISW noted that Russian forces intensified operations in DOnetsk Oblast near Vuhledar and along southern Pokrovsk salient. The aim is to capture Kurakhove and Vuhledar to pressure Ukrainian defenses in western Donetsk Oblast and pin down reinforcements for Pokrovsk in the Vuhledar sector.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts