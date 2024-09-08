UK intel: Russia makes tactical gains near Donetsk’s Vuhledar, threatening further advances

The British Defense Ministry’s September 7 intelligence update says that Russian forces have made tactical gains around Vuhledar in Donetsk Oblast’s south.

The intelligence update suggests that in the coming month, Russian forces are likely to continue their attempts to advance around Vuhledar, further threatening the town itself.

The Ministry wrote:

Russian forces have made increased tactical gains around the town of Vuhledar, situated approximately 30 km southwest of Donetsk city in eastern Ukraine.

Vuhledar has been a long-term target for Russian forces, acting as a lynchpin against Russian advances in southern Donetsk Oblast. Russia has made repeated attempts to assault the town, resulting in heavy losses but gaining little territory.

However, in August 2024, Russian forces made advances east and west of Vuhledar, taking control of the nearby villages of Prechystivka and contesting Vodiane. It is likely that Russia will continue efforts to advance around Vuhledar in the next month and threaten the town itself.

Earlier, the US think tank ISW noted that Russian forces intensified operations in DOnetsk Oblast near Vuhledar and along southern Pokrovsk salient. The aim is to capture Kurakhove and Vuhledar to pressure Ukrainian defenses in western Donetsk Oblast and pin down reinforcements for Pokrovsk in the Vuhledar sector.

