Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Russian kamikaze drone breach in Poland is being discussed in NATO, says Latvian defense minister

A recent incident involving a Russian drone entering Polish airspace has been placed on NATO’s agenda, according to Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds.
byOlena Mukhina
27/08/2024
1 minute read
russia's night attack targets energy grid ukraine downs 24/27 drones iranian shahed 136 defence-uacom bab632ebd11bc9c1
Russia’s Iranian Shahed 136 drones. Photo: defence-ua.com
Russian kamikaze drone breach in Poland is being discussed in NATO, says Latvian defense minister

The incident involving a Russian drone entering Polish airspace is now “on NATO’s agenda,” says Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, according to LA.lv.

Commenting on the incident, the Latvian minister stated that there are specific procedures for addressing such cases. Sprūds emphasized that in similar situations, joint consultations are held, making this issue a priority for NATO.

“We must remember that Poland’s external border is also NATO’s external border,” Spruds noted.

He added that if such incidents continue and these flights become regular, there will be a specific response.

On 26 August, during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, a Russian drone entered Poland from the direction of Chervonohrad in Lviv Oblast. It was tracked by Poland’s air defense radar for approximately half an hour, and searches are ongoing in the Lublin Voivodeship to find its debris.

Previously, Jarosław Kraszewski, former commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Polish Land Forces, said violation of Polish airspace by a Russian combat drone is a test of Poland’s air defense system and an attempt to intimidate the West.

Polish airspace breach by Russian drone is provocation by Moscow, says military expert

Following this Russian missile attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on military targets within Russian territory.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts