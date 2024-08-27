Russian kamikaze drone breach in Poland is being discussed in NATO, says Latvian defense minister

The incident involving a Russian drone entering Polish airspace is now “on NATO’s agenda,” says Latvian Defense Minister Andris Sprūds, according to LA.lv.

Commenting on the incident, the Latvian minister stated that there are specific procedures for addressing such cases. Sprūds emphasized that in similar situations, joint consultations are held, making this issue a priority for NATO.

“We must remember that Poland’s external border is also NATO’s external border,” Spruds noted.

He added that if such incidents continue and these flights become regular, there will be a specific response.

On 26 August, during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, a Russian drone entered Poland from the direction of Chervonohrad in Lviv Oblast. It was tracked by Poland’s air defense radar for approximately half an hour, and searches are ongoing in the Lublin Voivodeship to find its debris.

Previously, Jarosław Kraszewski, former commander of the Missile and Artillery Forces of the Polish Land Forces, said violation of Polish airspace by a Russian combat drone is a test of Poland’s air defense system and an attempt to intimidate the West.

Following this Russian missile attack, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners to allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes on military targets within Russian territory.

Read also: