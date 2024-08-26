Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Poland claims “air object” violated its borders during morning Russian attack

Polish authorities are investigating a potential drone incursion into their airspace during Russia’s morning attack on Ukraine on 26 August.
byMaria Tril
26/08/2024
1 minute read
Poland claims “air object” violated its borders during morning Russian attack

Poland’s armed forces reported a violation of the country’s airspace during Russia’s missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, RMF24 reported.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that during Russia’s morning air assault on Ukrainian cities, an “air object” entered Polish territory near the Ukrainian city of Chervonohrad.

General Maciej Klisz said it was likely a drone, not a missile, and the search for the object on Polish soil is ongoing.

“At least three radar stations detected this object,” General Klisz said. Authorities suspect the drone may have fallen near Tyszowce, approximately 30 kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

In response to the Russian massive attack on 15 Ukraine’s oblasts, Poland once again scrambled military aircraft, a standard procedure implemented after a Russian missile entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds during a night attack on 24 March.

The Polish Defense Minister previously reported that Polish forces “would have shot down the Russian missile” if there were indications it was heading towards a target on Polish territory.

This incident follows recent reports of drone debris found in Romania near the Danube and power disruptions in Moldova following a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts