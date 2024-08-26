Poland claims “air object” violated its borders during morning Russian attack

Poland’s armed forces reported a violation of the country’s airspace during Russia’s missile and drone attack on Ukraine on the morning of 26 August, RMF24 reported.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces reported that during Russia’s morning air assault on Ukrainian cities, an “air object” entered Polish territory near the Ukrainian city of Chervonohrad.

General Maciej Klisz said it was likely a drone, not a missile, and the search for the object on Polish soil is ongoing.

“At least three radar stations detected this object,” General Klisz said. Authorities suspect the drone may have fallen near Tyszowce, approximately 30 kilometers from the Polish-Ukrainian border.

In response to the Russian massive attack on 15 Ukraine’s oblasts, Poland once again scrambled military aircraft, a standard procedure implemented after a Russian missile entered Polish airspace for 39 seconds during a night attack on 24 March.

The Polish Defense Minister previously reported that Polish forces “would have shot down the Russian missile” if there were indications it was heading towards a target on Polish territory.

This incident follows recent reports of drone debris found in Romania near the Danube and power disruptions in Moldova following a massive Russian attack on Ukraine.

Read also: