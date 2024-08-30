Ukraine develops SkyFall kamikaze drone for 60 km strikes

Ukraine is developing a new kamikaze drone called SkyFall, designed to destroy armored vehicles and fortifications at a range of 40-60 kilometers. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is being created by StarkDefence, a Ukrainian company specializing in drone development, Militarnyi reports.

Currently, the SkyFall project is in the development and testing phase. The company is currently conducting internal tests, focusing on the guidance system’s performance under various conditions, as well as the combat unit and safety protocols.

According to a representative of StarkDefence who spoke to Militarnyi, the SkyFall system includes a control station and three to five attack drones. The UAV features vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, eliminating the need for special launching devices such as catapults.

The drone, equipped with a 5-kilogram Ukrainian-made warhead (high-explosive or HEAT-Frag), uses a native guidance system to target moving and stationary objects, day or night. SkyFall kamikaze drones are most effective when coordinated with reconnaissance drones for target detection and signal relay.

One of the key features of the SkyFall drone is its ability to abort missions if the target has already been hit or has left the location. In such cases, the drone can return to base, land vertically, and be ready for reuse after recharging its battery.

