Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

ISW: Russia resists territorial compromises in future peace talks

Russian authorities are intensifying efforts to extract concessions from the US in ongoing bilateral negotiations, further delaying progress toward a peace.
byYuri Zoria
12/04/2025
3 minute read
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: mid.ru
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. Photo: mid.ru
ISW: Russia resists territorial compromises in future peace talks

Russian authorities continue to push for significant concessions from the United States in ongoing bilateral negotiations, further delaying progress towards peace in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 11 April. The report highlights Russia’s persistent demands, including the lifting of sanctions and territorial concessions from Ukraine, underscoring the Kremlin’s continued intransigence in peace talks.

This comes as Donald Trump, after assuming the US presidency, pivoted towards Russia, pushing for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues to push for Ukraine’s capitulation, with demands unchanged since it started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated on 11 April that the resumption of commercial air services between Russia and the United States should depend on the US lifting sanctions on Russia’s state-owned airline, Aeroflot. Lavrov claimed the United States had agreed to this proposal during talks in Riyadh on 27 February but had yet to take any corresponding actions, further stalling progress.

According to ISW, this statement conflicts with earlier remarks made by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), who told Fox News on 3 April that Russia is not seeking sanctions relief, highlighting the Kremlin’s contradictory messaging.

ISW: Russia keeps denying Ukraine government legitimacy

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to demonstrate its unwillingness to make territorial compromises regarding Ukraine. Lavrov stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have to accept territorial concessions for a peace agreement to be possible, declaring it “impossible” for Ukraine to return to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.

Lavrov’s comments reflect Russia’s stance that Ukraine must cede territories currently under Russian occupation, including Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine cede Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts, regions not controlled by Russian forces, claiming them as “historically Russian lands.”

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts