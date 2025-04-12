ISW: Russia resists territorial compromises in future peace talks

Russian authorities continue to push for significant concessions from the United States in ongoing bilateral negotiations, further delaying progress towards peace in Ukraine, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 11 April. The report highlights Russia’s persistent demands, including the lifting of sanctions and territorial concessions from Ukraine, underscoring the Kremlin’s continued intransigence in peace talks.

This comes as Donald Trump, after assuming the US presidency, pivoted towards Russia, pushing for Kyiv-Moscow peace talks, allegedly to end the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Russia continues to push for Ukraine’s capitulation, with demands unchanged since it started its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reiterated on 11 April that the resumption of commercial air services between Russia and the United States should depend on the US lifting sanctions on Russia’s state-owned airline, Aeroflot. Lavrov claimed the United States had agreed to this proposal during talks in Riyadh on 27 February but had yet to take any corresponding actions, further stalling progress.

According to ISW, this statement conflicts with earlier remarks made by Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), who told Fox News on 3 April that Russia is not seeking sanctions relief, highlighting the Kremlin’s contradictory messaging.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin continues to demonstrate its unwillingness to make territorial compromises regarding Ukraine. Lavrov stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy would have to accept territorial concessions for a peace agreement to be possible, declaring it “impossible” for Ukraine to return to its internationally recognized 1991 borders.

Lavrov’s comments reflect Russia’s stance that Ukraine must cede territories currently under Russian occupation, including Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts. Additionally, Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that Ukraine cede Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts, regions not controlled by Russian forces, claiming them as “historically Russian lands.”