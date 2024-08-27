Eng
Ukraine successfully tests first domestically-produced ballistic missile, Zelenskyy announces

During his latest press conference, the Ukrainian president praised the efforts of defense industry employees, highlighting their dedication to enhancing Ukraine’s military strength.
byOlena Mukhina
27/08/2024
1 minute read
Ukrainian forces have tested their first domestically-produced ballistic missile for the first time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced during his latest press conference, according to TSN.

The Ukrainian president stated that the missile test was successful without providing details about the missile’s name or the testing process.

“Ukraine has made certain developments. It may be too early to talk about this, but I want our society to recognize the work of our people working around the clock in defense enterprises.

The first Ukrainian ballistic missile was successfully tested. I congratulate the defense industry on this,” he said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy announced that Ukrainian forces successfully deployed a new missile-drone weapon system called “Palianytsia” against Russian military targets for the first time.

“Difficult to counter”: Zelenskyy unveils new domestic missile-drone system to strike Russians

Speaking during Independence Day celebrations, the Ukrainian leader said that the Palianytsia represents a “completely new class” of weaponry.

While specific details about the drone’s capabilities were not disclosed, the president confirmed that it had successfully struck enemy positions.

