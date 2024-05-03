US diplomat says North Korea ships thousands of ammunition containers to Russia

Since the end of last year, North Korea has shipped nearly 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia, along with ballistic missile launchers and dozens of such missiles, said Acting Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Mission to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Tracey Newell, according to UkrInform.

The reports on ties between Russia and North Korea began emerging in 2023. Ukraine has multiple times found fragments of North Korean missiles in its cities.

“Since the end of last year, North Korea has delivered nearly 11,000 containers of ammunition to Russia, as well as ballistic missile launchers and dozens of ballistic missiles. Russia has repeatedly used this weaponry to strike Ukrainian infrastructure,” said Tracey Newell.

According to the American diplomat, Pyongyang, in turn, plans to receive fighter jets, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, equipment, or technology for ballistic missile production, and other advanced technologies.

“It is clear that Russia and North Korea are violating UN Security Council resolutions by engaging in these deliveries,” she stated.

Newell also pointed out that Iran as well continues to supply Russia with drones, as well as air-to-ground ammunition and artillery shells. These Iranian drone deliveries “allow Russia to continue its campaign of bombing Ukrainian cities and civilian infrastructure.”

“The US has warned that Russia is negotiating with Iran to purchase short-range ballistic missiles for use against Ukraine, and these negotiations are actively progressing,” said the US mission representative to the OSCE.

The diplomat added that Russia and Iran are also deepening their ties in other areas, particularly in the oil and gas and banking sectors, and such cooperation undermines Western efforts aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Related: