During a key visit to Kyiv, Mette Frederiksen announced substantial funds to help Ukraine expand its military production capabilities.
byMaria Tril
19/11/2024
2 minute read
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen came to Kyiv, Ukraine, on 19 November 2024. Credit: Jürgen Nauditt
Denmark allocates $ 137 mn to Ukrainian Defense Industry – Danish Prime Minister

In a recent visit to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced a 130 million euro ($137 mn) investment directly into the Ukrainian defense industry.

Danish PM Frederiksen came to Kyiv on an unprecedented visit on 19 November, had a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“We can only have peace in Europe when we can protect ourselves,” Frederiksen said during the briefing.

She underscored that Ukraine’s experience is invaluable, and other European countries should learn from Ukraine’s resilience and adaptability.

The Danish Prime Minister expressed particular interest in having European industrial sectors, including Denmark’s, visit Ukraine to learn from its ability to expand and develop production lines during the ongoing conflict.

UNN reports that this donation reflects Denmark’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense infrastructure and strategic capabilities.

The Ukrainian defense industry is a critical national sector rapidly transforming during the full-scale Russian invasion, focusing on producing military equipment, weapons, ammunition, and technological innovations to support the country’s defense capabilities.

Prior to 2022, Ukraine had a substantial Soviet-era defense manufacturing base. It has since been dramatically modernized through wartime adaptation, international support, and unprecedented technological innovation.

The industry now plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s survival, as Western military support is decreasing, especially since it will reportedly decrease more after Trump takes office in January 2025.

International partnerships, like the recent Danish investment of 130 million euros, are helping Ukraine upgrade its manufacturing capabilities, introduce new technologies, and maintain a competitive defense production ecosystem.

