Denmark allocates $ 137 mn to Ukrainian Defense Industry – Danish Prime Minister

In a recent visit to Ukraine, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced a 130 million euro ($137 mn) investment directly into the Ukrainian defense industry.
Danish PM Frederiksen came to Kyiv on an unprecedented visit on 19 November, had a joint briefing with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“We can only have peace in Europe when we can protect ourselves,” Frederiksen said during the briefing.
She underscored that Ukraine’s experience is invaluable, and other European countries should learn from Ukraine’s resilience and adaptability.
The Danish Prime Minister expressed particular interest in having European industrial sectors, including Denmark’s, visit Ukraine to learn from its ability to expand and develop production lines during the ongoing conflict.
UNN reports that this donation reflects Denmark’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s defense infrastructure and strategic capabilities.