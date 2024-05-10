Eng
Esp

Zelenskyy urges allies to speed up weapons supply at meeting with President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová in Kyiv

The leaders discussed military assistance and Ukraine’s accession to the EU during a meeting in Kyiv.
byOlena Mukhina
10/05/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with the President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová on 10 May 2024, in Kyiv. Source: The Presidential Office
On 10 May, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová came to Kyiv with a last official visit during her presidency to discuss military assistance and Ukraine’s accession to the EU with the country’s officials, according to the Presidential Office.

At the meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the talks were focused on Ukraine’s military needs necessary to repel Russia’s offensive on the Kharkiv and Donetsk front, as per UkrInform.

“Currently, not all of our partners are promptly fulfilling agreements, and we need maximum concentration from Ukraine’s friends to expedite the supplies. I am grateful to every leader who helps us in this,” Zelenskyy said.

The leaders of Ukraine and Slovakia discussed diplomatic efforts to restore peace and return Ukraine to a united Europe.

“The time from May to early June is dedicated to active diplomacy, our work for the Global Peace Summit. We are doing everything to ensure the presence of a truly global majority at the summit, and it is crucial.

Together, we need to establish frameworks for the effectiveness of international law and compel Russia to respect this law,” noted the Ukrainian leader.

Another event that the country anticipates is the start of negotiations on EU accession, which “Ukraine deserves,” added Zelenskyy.

“Together with Slovakia, we are doing everything to ensure that the positions of European unity in the east of the continent are strong enough, and we must continue this work,” he stated.

Čaputová also met with Prime Minister Shmyhal, who emphasized that Russia must be held accountable for the crimes committed in Ukraine and its frozen funds must be confiscated for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

