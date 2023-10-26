Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Germany to send new aid for Ukraine ahead of winter

byOlena Mukhina
26/10/2023
Iranian kamikaze drones attack Ukraine
The aftermath of the Russia’s kamikaze drone attack on the power grid in Kyiv, Ukraine, 19 December. Photo by Ukraine’s Emergency Service
Germany is planning to transfer $57.3 million to the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine, the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said.

The funds will be provided as part of the German-Ukrainian Energy Partnership for the purchase of energy equipment necessary for the restoration and repair of Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Herman Haluschenko thanked Germany for the assistance, emphasizing that work continues on further expanding the energy partnership.

Earlier, Germany pledged to continue supplying weapons to Ukraine and was working on a winter military assistance package to help the country repel Russian drone and missile attacks. The package would include “everything needed for air defense,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Media: Germany prepares winter assistance package for Ukraine

The German government also announced it would allocate a €76 million ($80 million) grant for Ukraine’s national power grid operator Ukrenergo to finance the protection of substations, new high-voltage equipment, and network upgrades along the border with Europe.

Germany grants EUR 76 million to protect Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

The grant agreement was signed on 13 October, Ukrenergo announced.

Read also:

