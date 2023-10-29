Media: Republican US presidential candidate Christie calls to increase assistance for Ukraine

Providing support for Ukraine is a duty of the US after the country gave up nuclear weapons in exchange for guarantees of territorial integrity, Christopher Christie, a member of the Republican Party and a candidate for the 2024 presidential election said, according to Fox News.

He emphasized the importance of fulfilling the promises made by the United States to Ukraine and said that the United States should continue to supply the country with the necessary weapons to defeat Russia.

“The Pentagon spends 5% of its annual budget on military assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Ukrainian defenders with American weapons have destroyed half of the Russian equipment on the battlefield,” Christie said.

According to the candidate, the US needs to increase aid for Ukraine to fulfill the promise it made to its partners and allies. Otherwise, partners may doubt that the US is keeping its pledges.

Related: