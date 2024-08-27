Eng
North Korea’s arms shipments to Russia surge, intelligence report reveals

A recent intelligence report reveals that North Korea has sent over 13,000 containers to Russia since mid-2022, with many likely containing weapons.
byOlena Mukhina
27/08/2024
1 minute read
reuters us announces new sanctions over north korearussia arms transfers korean leader kim jong un factories august 2023 credit kcna korea production
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at North Korean arms factories in August 2023. Photo credit: KCNA
Since mid-2022, North Korea has sent over 13,000 containers to Russia, allegedly including weapons, says a military intelligence report by South Korea’s ruling People Power Party representative, Kang Dae-sik, according to Yonhap.

Information on the ties between Russia and North Korea began emerging in 2023. Ukraine has repeatedly found fragments of North Korean missiles in its cities.

The latest intelligence report indicates that North Korea has shipped military cargo through its eastern port of Najin over the past two years, which reportedly included over six million 152-mm artillery shells.

Military sources have been tracking signs of North Korean arms transfers to Russia since the start of the war in Ukraine in February 2022.

“To prepare for a prolonged war in Ukraine, Russia has formally recognized North Korea as a supply base for weapons and ammunition,” the intelligence report stated.

The latest shipment figures indicate a twofold increase since February, when Defense Minister Shin Won-sik reported North Korea sent about 6,700 containers to Russia.

The intelligence also reveals that South Korea and the US are jointly monitoring the potential shipment of North Korean missiles to Russia by examining missiles used against Ukraine.

