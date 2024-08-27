Russo-Ukrainian war, day 915: Russian largest air assault on energy sector kills 7, Ukraine intercepts over 200 missiles and drones

Exclusive

Pope, World Church Council criticize Ukraine law; theologian claims Moscow exploits situation. The WCC and Pope are slow to condemn Russia, quick to rebuke Ukraine, warns theologian Cyril Hovorun

Ukraine thwarts “most extensive” Russian air assault, downing 201 missiles and drones. Ukrainian forces intercepted 201 out of 236 Russian missiles and drones, including hypersonic Kinzhal missiles and sea-launched Kalibr cruise missiles, that targeted critical infrastructure nationwide and killed seven people.

Russia allegedly recaptures some lost positions in Kursk Oblast. ISW reports Russian recapture of Komarovka, Olgovka, Kremyanoye.

WP: Ukraine captures at least 247 Russian soldiers in Kursk Oblast. A Washington Post investigation has verified visual evidence of mass surrenders by Russian troops, including conscripts, during Ukraine’s recent offensive into Russian territory.

Ukrainian forces advance in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capture two settlements — Syrskyi. General Syrskyi reported on the 1 to 3 km advance to President Zelenskyy. They also discussed the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

As of 26 AUG 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 608820 (+1140)

Tanks: 8551 (+4)

APV: 16648 (+17)

Artillery systems: 17443 (+47)

MLRS: 1172 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 937

Aircraft: 367

Helicopters: 328

UAV: 14134 (+39)

Cruise missiles : 2444

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 23555 (+80)

Zelenskyy urges partners to fulfill weapon supply agreements. Some high-profile announcements of defense packages from partners have not been fully implemented for months, Zelenskyy said

US financial aid pivotal for Ukraine’s energy sector, says PM after massive Russian attack. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal urged international partners to speed up efforts to confiscate frozen Russian assets during talks with US Special Representative Richard Verma. The initiative aims to redirect these resources towards Ukraine’s recovery, especially in the energy system after Russian deliberate attacks.

“Even in war there are rules”: UN coordinator condemns Russia’s disregard for civilian safety amid massive attack . Matthias Schmale, the newly appointed UN humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, experienced firsthand the impact of Russia’s large-scale attack on 26 August, as he sought refuge in a shelter alongside millions of Ukrainians. He stressed the importance of respecting international humanitarian law.

Americans now more likely to see Ukraine winning war after Kursk incursion, poll shows. A substantial 63% of Americans sympathize with Ukraine in its war with Russia, according to a recent YouGov survey. This overwhelming support comes despite varied opinions on which side is currently winning, with only 3% of respondents expressing sympathy for Russia.

EU Ambassador calls for more air defense equipment for Ukraine after massive Russian missile attack. EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova has called for enhanced air defense capabilities for Ukraine following a large-scale Russian attack on August 26 that targeted energy infrastructure across 15 oblasts.

Power outages in Moldova after massive Russian attack on Ukraine. Moldova’s energy operator Moldelectrica reported power outages following a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure, highlighting regional energy vulnerabilities.

Poland claims “air object” violated its borders during morning Russian attack. Polish authorities are investigating a potential drone incursion into their airspace during Russia’s morning attack on Ukraine on 26 August.

Poland raises air force due to massive Russian strike on Ukraine. According to Polish military sources, the last such intensification of Russian air activity resulting in strikes on western Ukraine was recorded on 8 July this year

Ukrainian Reuters journalist critically injured in Russian strike on hotel in Kramatorsk. Ivan Liubysh-Kirdei, a Ukrainian journalist working for Reuters, is in critical condition following a Russian Iskander-M missile attack on the Sapphire hotel in Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast.

Zelenskyy: Russia launches over 100 missiles of various types, hundred drones in morning attack at Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reports a massive Russian attack involving more than 200 missiles and drones, causing significant damage to critical infrastructure and civilian casualties.

Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine, injuring 21, killing 4 – UPDATED. Ukraine’s PM Denys Shmyhal said that 15 Ukraine’s oblasts were affected by the massive Russian attack. The main target was critical infrustructure.

Ukrainian NGO launches free Ukrainian language course for international volunteers on Ukraine’s Independence Day. The course is specially designed for international volunteers coming to assist in Ukraine during the ongoing war.

Ukraine Defense Ministry uncovers potential misuse of humanitarian aid worth $ 4.1 million. Joint internal audits by Ukraine’s Defense Ministry and State Customs Service have exposed a critical gap in the humanitarian aid supply chain. Over 400 vehicles and hundreds of tons of goods cleared customs but cannot be accounted for by military units, raising questions about the integrity of aid distribution.

Explosion and fire occur at Russia’s largest oil refinery in Omsk . It still remains unclear if Ukraine was involved in the explosion at Russia’s biggest oil refinery, located over 2,000 km (1242 miles) from the Ukrainian border, but this incident comes amidst increased Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil infrastructure.

