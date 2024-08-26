Russo-Ukrainian war, day 914: Telegram founder Durov arrested in France; Russian missile kills British journalist

Exclusive

India’s tightrope walk: What Modi really did in Kyiv. Six weeks after hugging Putin in Moscow, Modi made history in Kyiv with overtures of peace. However, experts urge caution, pointing to India’s military ambitions as a possible driver behind this unprecedented diplomatic move.

Military

Ukrainian forces advance in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, capture two settlements — Syrskyi. General Syrskyi reported on the 1 to 3 km advance to President Zelenskyy. They also discussed the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast.

Kyiv demands Belarus pull back troops from the border, warns of retaliation if border violated. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry issues warning to Belarus regarding military buildup near the border, urging troop withdrawal. The statement cites intelligence reports, threatens retaliation if the border is violated, and emphasizes Ukraine’s right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

Russian troops capture 13 km² in Pokrovsk sector, slightly widening bridgehead — DeepState. According to data confirmed on 24 February 2024, Russian troops advanced up to 1.8 km along a 10-km-wide section of the frontline.

ISW: Ukraine’s ability to strike Russian rear crucial for degrading Russia’s capabilities. The ISW reports that Russian forces are leveraging deep rear areas for various military infrastructure, emphasizing the need for Ukraine’s long-range strike capability.

Intelligence and technology

Zelenskyy urges partners to fulfill weapon supply agreements. Some high-profile announcements of defense packages from partners have not been fully implemented for months, Zelenskyy said

Russian forces build defensive line near power plant in Kursk Oblast – Frontelligence Insight. Trenches and fortifications are being constructed by Russian troops approximately 10 kilometers south of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, new reports indicate.

Lithuanian Prime Minister announces 5,000 drones, other military aid for Ukraine. “Ukraine defends us all,” she declared, pledging anti-aircraft systems, drones, and $39 mn for vital equipment.

International

Zelenskyy proposed Modi to conduct second Peace Summit in India. Yet, he said, to make it happen, India would have to join the First Summit’s communique. “No one is pressuring anyone, but it’s logical.”

Zelenskyy urges India to stop Russian oil imports. Recent data indicated that India became the top buyer of Russian oil, surpassing China. In July, Russian crude accounted for a record 44% of India’s overall imports, supporting Russia’s war economy with billions of dollars.

Zelenskyy: Ukraine will not sacrifice territory or people for peace. The Ukrainian President emphasized that while other aspects of negotiations could be discussed, fundamental values and territorial integrity were non-negotiable.

Latvia strengthens border control over goods from Russia and Belarus. Stricter inspections of imports from Russia and Belarus will be implemented until February 2025.

Humanitarian and social impact

British journalist found dead, four others injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk Hotel.

4 Reuters journalists injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk. Four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany injured in a Russian missile attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk, one from Britain may still be trapped under the rubble.

Russia strikes at hotel in Kramatorsk overnight, injuring foreign and Ukrainian journalists. In the night attack, Russia also hit Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv Oblast, injuring three people.

Interior Ministry: Russian troops destroy anarchist leader’s family museum in Huliaipole. Russian forces have carried out over 300 strikes in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast, including an attack that destroyed a historic museum, according to Ukrainian officials.

New developments

Ukrainian NGO launches free Ukrainian language course for international volunteers on Ukraine’s Independence Day. The course is specially designed for international volunteers coming to assist in Ukraine during the ongoing war.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov arrested in France. Telegram founder Pavel Durov was arrested at a Paris airport, potentially facing charges related to the messaging app’s operations.

Read our earlier daily review here.