Ukrainian NGO launches free Ukrainian language course for international volunteers on Ukraine’s Independence Day

The course is specially designed for international volunteers coming to assist in Ukraine during the ongoing war.
byBohdan Ben
26/08/2024
2 minute read
Ksenia Holubytska, Director and Founder of Language Lab, and one of the course participants.
In a heartwarming gesture of support for Ukraine and international volunteers, Language Lab, in partnership with Ukraїner, has launched a free “Ukrainian Language Course for Volunteers” on Ukraine’s Independence Day.

It aims to provide essential language skills to help volunteers communicate effectively and navigate daily interactions in the country.

Ksenia Holubytska, Director and Founder of Language Lab, stated, “We are proud to launch this course as a gesture of our support for the volunteers making a difference during these challenging times. Language is not just about vocabulary; it’s about connection and collaboration, and we are committed to fostering that within our learner community.”

Key features of the course include:

  1. A self-study program divided into three parts, each containing six lessons focused on practical vocabulary.
  2. Topics covering crucial areas such as greetings, emergency situations, air raid alerts, humanitarian aid, and medical assistance.
  3. Interactive elements including informational videos, practical tasks, and opportunities for pronunciation feedback.
  4. Community engagement to encourage volunteers to interact, practice together, and support one another throughout their learning journey.

The course structure ensures that participants will master critical phrases key to their volunteer work. After each video lesson, learners can practice the target vocabulary through exercises and receive feedback from the Language Lab team. By providing volunteers with language tools, Language Lab aims to make their experiences in Ukraine more meaningful and impactful.

Interested volunteers can register for the course here.

Language Lab, established in 2016, has a track record of teaching Ukrainian to foreigners both in-person and online. With over 800 satisfied students, the school offers a community-focused approach to language learning.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

