Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

British journalist found dead, four others injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk Hotel

byBohdan Ben
25/08/2024
1 minute read
Dismantling the rubble of the Hotel in Kramatorsk
Dismantling the rubble of the Hotel in Kramatorsk. Photo via Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office
British journalist found dead, four others injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk Hotel

A British journalist has been found dead in the rubble of Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk following a Russian missile attack, while four other journalists were injured in the strike that occurred overnight into 25 August.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, confirmed that rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased under the debris. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later corroborated this information, stating that the body of a British citizen had been recovered from the destroyed hotel building.

The attack, which occurred at 10:35 PM on 24 August 2024, was most likely carried out using an Iskander-M missile. It targeted a residential area, injuring six people, including four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany. The journalists suffered various injuries, including mine-explosive traumas, brain contusions, leg fractures, and lacerations.

The Reuters news agency confirmed that a six-person team was staying at Hotel Sapphire when it was hit “by an apparent missile strike.” The agency initially stated that one member of their team was missing following the attack. It hasn’t updated this information yet.

The National Police later confirmed that the deceased was a 40-year-old British citizen working for a foreign media outlet.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts