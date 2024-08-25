British journalist found dead, four others injured in Russian missile strike on Kramatorsk Hotel

A British journalist has been found dead in the rubble of Hotel Sapphire in Kramatorsk following a Russian missile attack, while four other journalists were injured in the strike that occurred overnight into 25 August.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the Kramatorsk City Military Administration, confirmed that rescue workers discovered the body of the deceased under the debris. The Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office later corroborated this information, stating that the body of a British citizen had been recovered from the destroyed hotel building.

The attack, which occurred at 10:35 PM on 24 August 2024, was most likely carried out using an Iskander-M missile. It targeted a residential area, injuring six people, including four Reuters journalists from Ukraine, the United States, Latvia, and Germany. The journalists suffered various injuries, including mine-explosive traumas, brain contusions, leg fractures, and lacerations.

The Reuters news agency confirmed that a six-person team was staying at Hotel Sapphire when it was hit “by an apparent missile strike.” The agency initially stated that one member of their team was missing following the attack. It hasn’t updated this information yet.

The National Police later confirmed that the deceased was a 40-year-old British citizen working for a foreign media outlet.

