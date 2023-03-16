Russia has committed ‘wide range’ of war crimes in Ukraine, UN says

Russian authorities have violated a wide range of international human rights and humanitarian laws in Ukraine, many of which amount to war crimes, the United Nations commission of inquiry stated in a new report.

According to the Commission, missile attacks launched by the Russian Army on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure from 10 October 2022 may amount to crimes against humanity.

The investigation also found evidence of rape and sexual and gender-based violence committed by Russian authorities as they undertook house-to-house visits in occupied territories.

The commission confirmed that Russian troops were responsible for the attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol on 9 March 2022, a drama theater on 16 March, Kramatorsk railway station, and a shopping center in Kremenchuk.

In addition, the investigation found evidence of the execution of 65 men, two women, and a 14-year-old boy conducted by Russian forces.

