Taiwan allocates USD 56 mn for reconstruction of Ukraine

Tawain has allocated $56 million to rebuild hospitals, schools, churches, and infrastructure facilities in Ukraine damaged by Russian attacks, Caribbean News Global reported.

“On 24 February 2022, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, triggering the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II and displacing millions of Ukrainians.

In attacking another country, Russia disregarded worldwide condemnation and sanctions, violated the United Nations Charter, and ignored the rules-based international order,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan said in a statement.

