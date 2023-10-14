EU’s top diplomat calls on China to back Ukraine’s peace formula

At the 12th annual Strategic Dialogue between the European Union and China, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Joseph Borrell, urged Beijing to use its influence on Russia to stop war on Ukraine and support Ukraine’s peace formula.

“This war has to finish. And in order to finish the war, there have to be negotiations for peace. The best way for us to take these negotiations forward) is Ukraine’s Peace Formula – and we count on China to support this,” EU’s top diplomat said at a joint press conference with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Borrell also emphasized that any direct or indirect military support to Russia would become a serious concern to the EU.

“Until now – and I thank for that – there has not been any kind of direct support – military support – to Russia, but it is something that for us is a very important issue,” he stated.

On 30 September, Josep Borrell visited Odesa to show solidarity and support for Ukraine, on the one-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of four regions by Russian troops.

“Ukraine has every right to defend itself against the Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory. The EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said during the visit.

Speaking from inside the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged in a Russian attack on 23 July, he called Odesa “a beautiful historic city” that should be in the “headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit” but instead, “it marks the news as a frequent target of Putin’s war.”