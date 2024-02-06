Borrell on visit to Kyiv to discuss “EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine”

On 6 February, Josep Borrelll, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reported on X/Twitter that he was on a visit to Ukraine.
According to the official, it is his fourth visit to Kyiv since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
“[I’m] here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine – on [the] military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path,” Josep Borrelll wrote.
On 1 February, the European Union voted for the Ukraine facility, a package including €50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine from 2024 to 2027, overcoming Hungary’s veto.
- The aid package was originally set to be approved at an EU summit in December, but Hungary vetoed the deal.
- On 29 January, the EU reportedly warned Hungary of economic isolation if it blocked €50 billion in aid to Ukraine, responding to potential obstruction with dire consequences.
