Borrell on visit to Kyiv to discuss “EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine”

EU’s top diplomat Borrelll is visiting Kyiv to discuss the bloc’s support for Ukraine, days after the EU has approved the €50 billion Ukraine facility aid package.
byYuri Zoria
06/02/2024
1 minute read
Josep Borrell arriving in Kyiv by train on 6 February 2024. Photo: X/JosepBorrellF
On 6 February, Josep Borrelll, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, reported on X/Twitter that he was on a visit to Ukraine.

According to the official, it is his fourth visit to Kyiv since the outset of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“[I’m] here to discuss with our Ukrainian friends the EU’s unwavering support to Ukraine – on [the] military side, on the financial side with the new Ukraine facility, as well as on the EU reform path,” Josep Borrelll wrote.

On 1 February, the European Union voted for the Ukraine facility, a package including €50 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine from 2024 to 2027, overcoming Hungary’s veto.

  • The aid package was originally set to be approved at an EU summit in December, but Hungary vetoed the deal.

  • On 26 January, Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen hinted at Hungary’s willingness to support the €50 billion EU aid to Ukraine, raising hopes for a solution.

  • On 29 January, the EU reportedly warned Hungary of economic isolation if it blocked €50 billion in aid to Ukraine, responding to potential obstruction with dire consequences.

Read also:

