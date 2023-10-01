Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Sky News: “EU stands with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” says EU top diplomat in Odesa

byOlena Mukhina
01/10/2023
1 minute read
Josep Borrell addressing EU Ambassadors. Screenshot from video
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

On 30 September, EU’s chief diplomat Josep Borrell visited Odesa to show solidarity and support for Ukraine, on the one-year anniversary of the illegal annexation of four regions by Russian troops.

“A year has passed since Russia’s illegal annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Ukraine has every right to defend itself against Russian aggression and regain full control of its territory,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Speaking from inside the Transfiguration Cathedral in Odesa, which was damaged in a Russian attack on 23 July, he called Odesa “a beautiful historic city” that should be in the “headlines for its vibrant culture and spirit” but instead, “it marks the news as a frequent target of Putin’s war.

“I’ve been witnessing the consequences of this war, and how Odesa and Ukraine are paying a high price for it,” he added.

In addition, Borrell said that the EU would stand with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts