EU to launch platform to fight Russian, Chinese disinformation

The European Union will launch a new platform to counter disinformation campaigns by Russia and China amid growing worries, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on 7 January, Politico reported.

A so-called Information Sharing and Analysis Center within the EU’s foreign services —the European External Action Service (EEAS) — will seek to track information manipulation by foreign actors and coordinate with the 27 EU countries and the wider community of NGOs.

It will function along the EU’s existing unit, EUvsDisinfo, which in 2023 report that most foreign disinformation had centered on narratives supporting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in which Russian and Chinese diplomatic channels were particularly involved.

One EEAS official said it would be a decentralized platform to exchange information in real-time with NGOs, countries, and cybersecurity agencies, enabling a better understanding of emerging disinformation threats and narratives and quicker action to tackle such problems.

Tags: Disinformation, EU