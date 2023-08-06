Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Chinese companies manufacture drones for Russia, bypassing bans – Defense Express

Chinese companies produce drones for Russia, although Сhina has restricted drone exports amid accusations of weapon use in Russian-Ukraine war, Defense Express said.
byIryna Voichuk
06/08/2023
china drones russiia
Screenshot from the video
According to Defense Express, Chinese companies manufacture drones for Russians adapted for strikes, including drones that can carry two 120mm mines at once, each weighing about 16 kg.

Russian UAV developer Telegram channel posted a video showing a Chinese-made drone, and at the beginning of the video, an employee holds a piece of paper with the name of the customer’s company – Ural Drone Hub. Also, the video shows other drones of the same model in the background.

“That’s the kind of drone that China’s export ban is aimed against. But if you sell them as a bunch of spare parts, it is possible,” UAV developer TG channel wrote.

Reuters: China to restrict drone exports amid accusations of weapon use in Russia-Ukraine war

The Ural Drone Hub is a well-known Russian community that orders, assembles, and supplies drones to the Russian army.

Related:

