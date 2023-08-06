Chinese companies manufacture drones for Russia, bypassing bans – Defense Express

According to Defense Express, Chinese companies manufacture drones for Russians adapted for strikes, including drones that can carry two 120mm mines at once, each weighing about 16 kg.

Russian UAV developer Telegram channel posted a video showing a Chinese-made drone, and at the beginning of the video, an employee holds a piece of paper with the name of the customer’s company – Ural Drone Hub. Also, the video shows other drones of the same model in the background.

“That’s the kind of drone that China’s export ban is aimed against. But if you sell them as a bunch of spare parts, it is possible,” UAV developer TG channel wrote.

The Ural Drone Hub is a well-known Russian community that orders, assembles, and supplies drones to the Russian army.

