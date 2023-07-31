Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Reuters: China to restrict drone exports amid accusations of weapon use in Russia-Ukraine war

From 1 September, China will restrict the export of some drones and related equipment to “safeguard national security and interests” amid US accusations it helps Russia in the war
byMaria Tril
31/07/2023
2 minute read
Reuters: a DJI Mavic Air drone
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Starting 1 September, China will impose export controls on some drone engines, lasers, communications equipment, and drone defense systems, Reuters reports.

The control measures will also affect some consumer drones to prevent them from being exported for military purposes.

According to the ministry spokesman, such exposes have to safeguard “national security and interests” amid escalating tension with the United States over access to technology.

“China’s modest expansion of the scope of its drone control this time is an important measure to demonstrate our stance as a responsible major country, to implement global security initiatives, and maintain world peace,” the unidentified spokesperson said.

As per Reuters, China has a big drone manufacturing industry and exports to several markets, including the US

In March 2022 German retailer accused Chinese-based company DJI of leaking data on Ukrainian military positions to Russia. The company rejected as “utterly false,” according to the agency.

Recently Politico mentioned that China secretly supplies Russia with drones, body armor components, thermal imagers, and other “enough non-lethal but useful military equipment.”

A French diplomatic advisor to the President of France, Emmanuel Bonne, also accused China of helping Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to Voice America, on 29 July US Secretary Anthony Blinken expressed hope that China would “do everything possible” to avoid supplying Russia with dual-use technologies,  materials that could be used, among other things, for weapons.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts