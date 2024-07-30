Meloni believes China not interested in supporting Russian industry

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that she “quite clearly raised” the issue of China’s support for Russia’s war against Ukraine during her meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, reports Rai News.

Meloni said that Beijing is not interested in supporting Russia’s industrial potential.

Meloni said, describing her discussions with Chinese counterparts, that “we quite clearly raised the issue” of China’s support for Russia. She added that they tried to “think together about what interests each party has.”

“I think China is not interested at this stage in supporting Russia’s industrial potential, even if, as we know, it does not intervene directly,” Meloni stated.

The Italian Prime Minister expressed hope that China could “play a leading role” in resolving the war in Ukraine. In her conversation with President Xi, Meloni said, “President Xi said yesterday that China always works for peaceful coexistence between peoples, and here I would like to see steps taken in this direction.”

Meloni’s meeting with Xi Jinping, which took place on 29 July, also addressed the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Before this, she had announced plans to “reset” economic relations with Beijing.

