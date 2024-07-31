Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine invites Chinese FM to Kyiv for second Peace Summit preps

China’s influence over the Kremlin makes its role crucial in these efforts.
byYevheniia Martyniuk
31/07/2024
1 minute read
kuleba-in-china
Ukraine Minister for Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba with Cjinese Minister for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, 24 July 2024. Credit: Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry
Ukraine invites Chinese FM to Kyiv for second Peace Summit preps

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit the country, according to Heorhii Tykhyi, the official spokesperson for the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China to discuss Kyiv’s peace initiatives following the global Peace Summit in Switzerland, an event China did not attend. Kyiv believes that ending the war requires both military and diplomatic approaches, prompting preparations for a new summit that may include Russia. China’s influence over the Kremlin makes its role crucial in these efforts.

“We detailed our approach to the second summit and invited China to participate, at least in the interim meetings that will now take place. We are extending this invitation to all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter,” Tykhyi stated.

While the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not specify a date for Wang Yi’s potential visit, they noted that “China showed interest in the proposal.”

Kuleba’s recent trip marked the highest-level Ukrainian diplomatic engagement with China since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an action Beijing has not publicly condemned.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts