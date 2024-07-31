Ukraine invites Chinese FM to Kyiv for second Peace Summit preps

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit the country, according to Heorhii Tykhyi, the official spokesperson for the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba visited China to discuss Kyiv’s peace initiatives following the global Peace Summit in Switzerland, an event China did not attend. Kyiv believes that ending the war requires both military and diplomatic approaches, prompting preparations for a new summit that may include Russia. China’s influence over the Kremlin makes its role crucial in these efforts.

“We detailed our approach to the second summit and invited China to participate, at least in the interim meetings that will now take place. We are extending this invitation to all peace-loving countries that respect the UN Charter,” Tykhyi stated.

While the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry did not specify a date for Wang Yi’s potential visit, they noted that “China showed interest in the proposal.”

Kuleba’s recent trip marked the highest-level Ukrainian diplomatic engagement with China since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, an action Beijing has not publicly condemned.

