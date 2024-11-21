Eng
Zaluzhnyi: World War III started in 2024

Former Ukrainian Armed Forces chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi warned in a stark assessment on the Russo-Ukrainian War being a watershed moment for global security.
Former Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi. Photo: Zaluzhnyi via Facebook
Ukraine’s ambassador to the United Kingdom, former head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, believes that with the involvement of Russia’s autocratic allies in the war against Ukraine, one can speak of World War III to have started during this year.

Zaluzhnyi’s remarks highlight how what began as a war between two states has expanded to involve multiple powers through direct material support. His statement that the situation “can still be stopped” in Ukraine while emphasizing the urgency for international action contextualizes this not just as a Ukrainian problem, but as a potential watershed moment for global security.

As reported by Ukrainska Pravda, the former head of the Ukrainian Armed Forces notes how the threat Ukraine faces is of a multinational origin.

”Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. In front of Ukraine are soldiers from North Korea. Let’s be honest. Iranian “Shaheds” are already killing civilians in Ukraine quite openly, without shying away from anything,” Zaluzhnyi said.

In addition, Zaluzhnyi noted that ”North Korean-made missiles are flying into Ukraine, and they openly talk about this. Chinese shells are being detonated in Ukraine, with Chinese being used in Russian missiles.”

According to Zaluzhnyi, most military men would agree that all the factors listed above give reason to say that a world war has begun and the world should prepare for it.

“What has been expected for so long, it has already begun. But I want to say that God himself is giving a chance, not only to Ukraine, but also to the whole world, so that now we still have time to make the right conclusions,” he said.

Zaluzhnyi stated that ”everything can still be stopped here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason our partners do not want to realize this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive at the expense of technology, but it is unknown whether it will be able to win this battle on its own.”

