China and Belarus commence joint military drills

Recently, Belarusian officials said that Ukraine was amassing troops near the border in an attempt to draw Minsk into the conflict, in a claim that Kyiv firmly dismissed.
byOlena Mukhina
06/07/2024
1 minute read
Chinese soldiers in Belarus. Source: Belarus Defense Ministry
The Belarusian Defense Ministry has reported that Chinese soldiers have arrived in the country to participate in joint drills, according to Ukrinform.

In May, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council warned that Belarus was conducting an information-psychological operation against Ukraine on the opening of a second front on the Ukrainian border.

The goals are to force Kyiv to redeploy parts of its troops to the Belarusian border and sow panic among Ukrainians.

Border Guard Service: Ukraine ready to respond to potential threats if situation at Belarus border changes

Recently, Belarusian officials accused Ukraine of amassing troops near the border, with Deputy Commander Lukashevich claiming Ukraine is “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.” Kyiv has dismissed his claims.

The Belarusian Defense Ministry specified that the joint training will boost experience exchange and coordination between Belarusian and Chinese units and set up a foundation for the development of Belarusian-Chinese relations.

“Soldiers will take part in a joint anti-terrorist training that will take place from 8 July to 19,” the Belarusian defense department stated.

On 6 July, monitoring group Belaruski Hajun reported that a Chinese aircraft landed at the Baranovichi military airfield.

The Republic of Belarus supports the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, providing Moscow with military assets, territory, and airspace.

Earlier, Andrii Demchenko, the State Border Guard Service spokesperson, said that Ukraine does not threaten Belarus but would respond to any changes in the border situation.

