Border Guard Service: Ukraine ready to respond to potential threats if situation at Belarus border changes

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service stressed that all military activities near Belarus are defensive and aimed at protecting against potential Russian aggression.
byOlena Mukhina
04/07/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldiers on the border with Belarus. Photo: Suspilne Lutsk
Andrii Demchenko, the spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service, has said that Ukraine does not pose a threat to Belarus but will respond to any changes in the border situation, according to UkrInform.

In May, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council warned that Belarus was conducting an information-psychological operation to open a second front on the Ukrainian border.

The operation’s goals are to force Kyiv to redeploy parts of its troops to the Belarusian border and sow panic among Ukrainians.

Recently, Belarusian officials accused Ukraine of amassing troops near the border, with Deputy Commander Lukashevich claiming Ukraine is “attempting to drag Belarus into the war.”

Putin ally Lukashenko labels Ukraine “enemy”, puts Belarusian troops on alert

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has stated that Belarus border guards have strengthened security measures and deployed “Iskander” missile launchers at the border with Ukraine, Suspilne has reported.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service responded, emphasizing that all military activities near Belarus are purely defensive and aimed at protecting against potential Russian aggression.

“Ukraine does not threaten Belarus, but of course, it will respond to any changes in the situation, which is monitored by intelligence units,” confirmed Demchenko.

The Border Guard Service spokesperson noted that the situation at the border with Belarus remains unchanged. However, it continues to spread disinformation to weaken Ukraine.

He recalled that even before the onset of the all-out war, Belarusian dictator Lukashenko claimed that Ukraine was allegedly importing tons of weapons into Belarus. Now, his “stories” about Ukraine supposedly delivering explosives to Belarus by drones were fakes.

Demchenko added that as long as Belarus remains under Russia’s influence, it will pose a threat to Ukraine.

