Russian tank and radar possibly destroyed in incident at Belarus airfield – monitoring group

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring project reported that last night starting from about 00:20 EEST, local residents reported at least flashes near the Ziabrawka airfield in Gomel oblast of Belarus, used by Russia as a cruise missile base. The airfield is located about 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Belarusian Hajun wrote referring to its sources that “according to so far unconfirmed reports, a T-72 tank caught fire” last night and about 10 of its shells detonated.

The online magazine Defense Blog reported that “a source familiar with the intelligence said that the Russian 92N6 fire control and engagement radar” blew up at Ziabrowka air base last night.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that “during the inspection drive, one of the vehicles caught fire after the engine was replaced.”

Russian tank & radar possibly destroyed in incident at Belarus airfield – media The monitoring project @MotolkoHelp reported at least 8 flashes seen last night in Belarus' Gomel Oblast near the Ziabrawka airfield used by Russia as a cruise missile base.https://t.co/4FPHFdO6OA pic.twitter.com/FVPqMKv5qx — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 11, 2022

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s July reports, Belarus turned over control of its Ziabrawka to Russia, which established a military base there, deploying a missile division of the Iskander-M cruise missiles, and an S-400 air defense division. According to the Belarusian Hajun, the Russian base has about 10 units of S-400 systems, two units of Pantsir systems, and Iskander systems, protected by entrenched tanks and BMP fighting vehicles.

The Ukrainian General Staff didn’t confirm the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the explosions at Ziabrowka.