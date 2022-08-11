Russian tank and radar possibly destroyed in incident at Belarus airfield – monitoring group

Latest news Ukraine

The Belarusian Hajun monitoring project reported that last night starting from about 00:20 EEST, local residents reported at least flashes near the Ziabrawka airfield in Gomel oblast of Belarus, used by Russia as a cruise missile base. The airfield is located about 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Later, the Belarusian Hajun wrote referring to its sources that “according to so far unconfirmed reports, a T-72 tank caught fire” last night and about 10 of its shells detonated.

The online magazine Defense Blog reported that “a source familiar with the intelligence said that the Russian 92N6 fire control and engagement radar” blew up at Ziabrowka air base last night.

The Ministry of Defense of Belarus stated that “during the inspection drive, one of the vehicles caught fire after the engine was replaced.” 

According to the Ukrainian General Staff’s July reports, Belarus turned over control of its Ziabrawka to Russia, which established a military base there, deploying a missile division of the Iskander-M cruise missiles, and an S-400 air defense division. According to the Belarusian Hajun, the Russian base has about 10 units of S-400 systems, two units of Pantsir systems, and Iskander systems, protected by entrenched tanks and BMP fighting vehicles.

The Ukrainian General Staff didn’t confirm the involvement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the explosions at Ziabrowka.

 

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags