Russia launches Shahed drones from Chernobyl exlusion zone in Belarus – OSINT project

The OSINT project Belaruskiy Gayun, which monitors Russian military activity in Belarus, writes that the only locations from where Russia could launch Shahed-136 drone attacks on Ukraine are two zones in the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

The project followed up a report by Ukrainska Pravda, which cited its sources in the intelligence, that Russia launched 10 Shahed-136 drones from Belarus. Belaruskiy Gayun did not see the launches themselves but followed up drone sighting reports that pointed to the territory of the exclusion zone. Based on comparing satellite images, they located two places with changes in landcover, indicating that people were heavily present there: Kozhushky and Ulasy.

Earlier, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reported that Russian troops were sending Shahed-136 kamikaze drones to the territory of Belarus. As of October 10, 32 UAVs were brought to the territory of the country, and 8 more are planned to be transferred by October 14.

In addition, Belarus provides Russians with equipment and ammunition. In particular, according to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, a railway train with ammunition arrived at the Kirovska railway station in Crimea – 12 wagons or 492 tons. The cargo was sent from the 43rd missile and ammunition storage arsenal of the Armed Forces of Belarus.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Belarus, Shahed-136