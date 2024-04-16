Eng
US unveils new sanctions targeting Belarusian entities, individuals

The US imposed sanctions on a dozen Belarusian organizations and 10 individuals for enabling Russia’s war in Ukraine.
byMaria Tril
16/04/2024
1 minute read
Lukashenka Belarus Ukraine children
Belarus’ President Aliaksandr Lukashenka during the event where Ukrainian children taken from Russian-occupied Ukraine were present.
The United States imposed sanctions on 15 April against 12 Belarusian organizations and ten individuals for their alleged support of Russia’s war against Ukraine, the US Treasury Department said in a statement.

The US, EU, and other countries began imposing sanctions on Belarus after the violent crackdown on protests against the falsification of the 2020 presidential election results.

International sanctions intensified after Alexander Lukashenko supported Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022 and allowed the use of Belarus’ territory, military infrastructure, and airspace for the Russian army to invade and shell Ukrainian cities.

According to the latest sanctions, it’ll target:

  • six state-owned enterprises that generate revenue for Alexander Lukashenko’s regime;
  • one company and five individuals involved in facilitating deals for a major Belarusian defense entity already on the US sanctions list;
  • five entities and five individuals participating in a global arms network doing business with the sanctioned Belarusian defense entity.

The restrictions include asset freezes in the US and prohibitions on American citizens and companies from doing business with those designated. Citizens of Belarus, Lebanon, Syria, Slovakia, and Sweden were added to the list, alongside organizations from Belarus, Iraq, Cyprus, China, Slovakia, and Türkiye.

