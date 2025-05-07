Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1168: Russia’s Black Eye drone jammer threatens Ukrainian operations

Exclusive

Pro-Russian Simion leads Romanian election first round, criticizes arms supplies to Ukraine. After winning the first election round, Simion, sanctioned by Ukraine, urges a Trump-style ceasefire in Ukraine, criticizes weapons aid as allegedly harmful to Europe.

Military

Five Russian howitzers and a Grad MLRS destroyed by Ukrainian National Guard with FPV drones (video). The destroyed howitzers include Russia’s Soviet-era D-30 and D-20 pieces.

ISW: Russian forces preparing breakthroughs in two Donetsk sectors. The repeated reinforcement of Russian offensive operations southwest of Toretsk from three different sectors of the frontline suggests this area is now a priority for the Russian military command.

Russia suspends flights in multiple cities, claiming to have downed 105 Ukrainian drones. In Podolsk, a Russian air defense missile became stuck in a residential building. In Borisoglebsk, Voronezh Oblast, downed drone wreckage fell on a playground, setting a slide ablaze.

Ukraine’s unmanned Magura vessels rewrite naval warfare’s rules —and down Russian jets. With two Su-30s destroyed in a single day, global militaries need to race to adapt to a battlefield no longer ruled by carriers, but by unmanned boats.

Russian drones target Kharkiv’s largest market, kill civilian in Odesa. The Russian forces carried out yet another daily drone assault on Ukrainian civilian areas, launching 136 drones, with at least 12 reaching targets.

Russian authorities cancel Victory Day parade in occupied Sevastopol, citing security concerns. Security considerations have led to the cancellation of the Victory Day parade in Sevastopol, continuing a trend of scaled-back celebrations in Russian-occupied territories.

“It was a mistake to come here”: Son of Finnish politician regretted coming to Ukraine before death in combat. “I know this experience will help me grow as a person, but it’s mentally tough to be here and I’m trying my best to cope,” 20-year-old Leo Åland wrote in a WhatsApp message to his father after he came as a volunteer fighter to Ukraine.

Intelligence and Technology

NATO and Ukraine to seek weapons against unjammable FPV drones in Estonia. Ukraine and NATO have launched an innovation challenge to counter fiber-optic FPV drones — applications are open until May 30.

New Czech-Ukrainian pilot school aims to speed up F-16 implementation. A new pilot training school in the Czech Republic aims to address delays in preparing Ukrainian airmen for western fighter jets like the F-16.

Russia’s war turn Europe’s drone startups into billion-euro giants. As fierce battles rage on in Ukraine to push Russian occupiers away from its borders, the West actively invests in its defense tech companies, fearing it could be the next target.

12 emergency zones, bunkers, and blackout plans: Britain quietly prepares for Russian attack.

International

Chaos in sky: Hegseth halts Ukraine’s weapons flights without Trump’s order. The command structure in Trump’s administration remains unclear even to its own ranking members.

Poland’s Duda urges Trump to sanction Russia and force Putin into peace. The Polish President says Trump should escalate economic pressure, saying “only the US president” can force Russia’s leader to make peace.

Trump on Putin’s 3-day truce: “Not sound like much, but it’s a lot”. President Donald Trump described Vladimir Putin’s three-day ceasefire proposal as “a lot” compared to previous Russian positions, suggesting potential progress in peace efforts.

Macron and Starmer urge Russia to agree to 30-day ceasefire. In a phone call, Keir Starmer and Emmanuel Macron emphasized Ukraine’s willingness to engage and stressed the importance of creating conditions for genuine peace talks.

Bundestag backs Merz’s appointment as chancellor at second attempt. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz with hopes for increased leadership in European affairs during a critical period for the continent.

Reuters: Trump may help Ukraine unintentionally despite earlier moves undermining it. Since Trump’s presidency began, Brent crude prices dropped from $82 to $61 per barrel. This decline undermines Russia’s war funding capacity.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

205 Ukrainian soldiers return home after years in Russian captivity. Among the released are defenders of the besieged and occupied in 2022 city of Mariupol.

UPDATE: Russia claims peace interest while its ballistic missile kills 6-year-old boy near Sumy. Another two children are fighting for survival in hospital beds after the 6 May assault.

Kyiv says Russia’s Victory Day parade in Moscow to mask war crimes against 20,000 Ukrainian children. Russian ruler Vladimir Putin is repeating Nazi atrocities in Ukraine.

Political and Legal Developments

French organisation calls for Russia’s membership in the International Council of Museums to be revoked. Russian museums allegedly participated in the appropriation of thousands of Ukrainian cultural artifacts since 2014, according to a petition demanding Russia’s removal from ICOM.

Despite war, Ukraine makes notable strides in fighting corruption – OECD chief says. Ukraine has achieved 73% of OECD average integrity standards despite facing an aggressive war, the organization’s Secretary General announced in Kyiv on 5 May.

EU prepares sanctions against Russia for using tear gas as weapon in Ukraine. The European Union is set to officially accuse Russia of using CS tear gas as a method of warfare in Ukraine, based on OPCW reports documenting attacks in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast villages.

