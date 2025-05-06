Support us on Patreon
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Germany’s new Chancellor Friedrich Merz with hopes for increased leadership in European affairs during a critical period for the continent.
The leader of the Christian Democratic Union of Germany, Friedrich Merz, took the oath of office and officially became the tenth Chancellor of Germany on 6 May 2025. Credit: Reuters
Bundestag backs Merz’s appointment as chancellor at second attempt

The German Bundestag approved Friedrich Merz as the new chancellor on 6 May following an unprecedented second vote, Spiegel reported.

Friedrich Merz, leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) strongly supports Ukraine, advocating for increased military aid-including supplying long-range Taurus missiles-and insists Ukraine must win the war and restore its territorial integrity. He calls for a more decisive German stance, claims that Ukraine should be part of any peace talks and that only a strong Ukraine can bring Russia to real negotiations.

Merz received 325 votes in the repeat ballot after falling short by six votes in the initial attempt earlier in the day.

“With a small delay,” joked German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the swearing-in ceremony at Bellevue Palace, referring to the failed first vote. Steinmeier officially handed Merz his appointment document, saying: “Mr. Chancellor, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Germany, I appoint Mr. Friedrich Merz as Chancellor.”

The vote marked a historic moment as the parliamentary session was suspended following the morning’s unsuccessful ballot. CDU/CSU quickly arranged a second round of voting for the same day. The governing coalition holds 328 seats between the Christian Democratic Union and the Social Democratic Party (SPD).

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended his congratulations to Merz, expressing gratitude for Germany’s support which he said “saved thousands and thousands of Ukrainian lives.”

“We sincerely hope that Germany will become even stronger and we will see even more German leadership in European and transatlantic affairs. This is especially important now, when the future of Europe is at stake, which will depend on our unity,” Zelenskyy said.

Following Merz’s appointment, all 17 federal ministers received their appointment documents from President Steinmeier, according to Spiegel. The cabinet composition includes five ministers from Merz’s Christian Democratic Union and three from the Christian Social Union. The Social Democratic Party of Germany was granted the remaining ministerial positions, including the vice-chancellorship, which will be held by SPD leader Lars Klingbeil.

Merz becomes Germany’s tenth chancellor, taking his oath in the Great Hall of Bellevue Palace, the official residence of the German president.

