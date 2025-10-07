Merz warns Putin intends to flip Europe’s order upside down by sowing panic with drone swarms

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fighting not only against Ukraine — he is attacking all of Europe. He has unleashed a hybrid war against Germany and is trying to undermine Europe's political order, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said during the Pinar Atalay TV talk show, RND reports.

In the fall of 2025, numerous drones have been spotted over Germany, circling strategic sites — including an oil refinery in Heide, military facilities in Rostock, and even the Munich airport. Merz has suggested that most of these drones are linked to Russia, serving reconnaissance and destabilization purposes. The similar incidents have been reported across the Baltic Sea region, Denmark, and Norway.

"Putin is waging war against all of us"

“He (Putin) is waging an information war against us. He is waging a military war against Ukraine, and this war is directed against all of us,” Merz stressed.

According to the German chancellor, this is exactly why Germany supports Ukraine — because the Kremlin’s goal is to destabilize Europe.

Hybrid war against Germany

When asked whether he believes Putin is waging war against Germany, the head of government replied that "He is waging a hybrid war against us.”

Merz added that the growing number of drone incidents in Germany and across Europe is part of Russia’s effort to intimidate the West.

“Putin wants to intimidate and sow fear. But we will not be intimidated and will respond effectively to this threat,” he stated.

The chancellor also said he had considered the possibility of a phone conversation with the Russian president but currently sees no point in it.

“Of course, I thought about it. But I see that every attempt to talk to him ends with even harsher attacks against Ukraine,” Merz emphasized.

Earlier, Eurocommissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said the Kremlin is reportedly discussing a potential invasion of NATO countries. According to him, Western intelligence agencies have evidence that Russia is considering an attack against the Alliance.

He explained that, despite Russia paying a terrible price for its gains in Ukraine, it has adapted to technological transformations and continues to produce weapons on a massive scale.