Europe’s sleepwalk into danger — defense support drops as war warnings grow louder

Despite rising Russian drone attacks, fewer Europeans now support increasing defense spending, according to new Polling Europe data collected between 17 and 19 September. The poll was conducted less than a week after 19 Russian drones violated Polish airspace, EurActiv reports.
Only 67% of Europeans favor boosting defense budgets — down 7 points from April 2024, which was 74%.
Regional divides remain strong:
- Central and Eastern Europe: 76% support higher defense spending
- Northern Europe: 73%
- Southern Europe: only 59%
In Italy, just 48% of respondents back increased defense budgets, while 68% in Spain do. The highest support was recorded in Poland, where 86% strongly favor greater defense funding.
Doubts over Europe’s military readiness
More than half of Europeans, which is 52%, are not confident that Europe is prepared for a prolonged military conflict with another country.
- 26% say Europe is “somewhat prepared.”
- 26% say it is “not prepared at all.”
- Only 10% expressed optimism about the continent’s readiness.
Another 29% believe Europe is “partially ready” for war.
Northern Europe is more optimistic than the South
Respondents in Northern Europe (43%) and Central Europe (46%) show greater confidence in defense readiness than those in the South (35%). Notably, Spain stands out among southern states: 47% of Spaniards believe Europe is ready, versus 42% who disagree.
Earlier, Eurocommissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius said the Kremlin is reportedly discussing a potential invasion of NATO countries. According to him, Western intelligence agencies have evidence that Russia is considering an attack against the Alliance.
He explained that, despite Russia paying a terrible price for its gains in Ukraine, it has adapted to technological transformations and continues to produce weapons on a massive scale.