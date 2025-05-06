UPDATE: Russia claims peace interest while its ballistic missile kills 6-year-old boy near Sumy

Russia has once again targeted Ukrainian children with a ballistic missile, reports the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

This comes as US President Donald Trump pressures Kyiv into making concessions to Russia to announce an alleged ceasefire in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. Meanwhile, Moscow continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, particularly targeting energy infrastructure and apartment buildings, aiming to disrupt civilian life.

The missile strike on the outskirts of Sumy on the evening of 6 May hit civilian infrastructure.

As a result of the attack, which was preliminarily carried out with a ballistic missile, one child was killed. Six others were injured, most of them children, with one child in extremely serious condition.

“Preliminarily, Russian soldiers struck civilian infrastructure with a ballistic missile,” the report states.

Later, the Sumy region authorities said that three people were killed in the attack.

“The Russians took the lives of a 6-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman, and a 41-year-old man. Sincere condolences to the families of the killed. Four children and four adults are currently in medical facilities. Two are in extremely serious condition,” their report stated.

All victims are receiving the necessary medical assistance. The consequences of the attack and information about the destruction are still being assessed by the relevant authorities.

Russia continues to publicly claim it seeks peace in Ukraine, but its actions and proposals are widely viewed as insincere by Ukraine and Western leaders due to the attacks.

President Vladimir Putin announced a symbolic three-day “humanitarian truce” from May 8–11, coinciding with Victory Day celebrations, while rejecting a US-backed 30-day ceasefire that Ukraine has already accepted.

UPDATE: