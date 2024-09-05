Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 924: Germany orders 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy initiated a major cabinet reshuffle, citing the need for “new energy” in the government.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
05/09/2024
3 minute read
    Exclusives

    Germans want Ukraine to win – but not Scholz, says former foreign policy advisor. The rise of populist parties in Germany’s recent elections signals frustration with the federal government, not a demand to end military aid to Ukraine. Dr. Benjamin Tallis argues that Chancellor Scholz’s cautious stance on aid contrasts with public opinion, which strongly supports a Ukrainian victory.

    Military

    Kharkiv front sees ongoing combat near Vovchansk. Despite substantial pressure, Ukrainian forces hold their positions.

    Zelenskyy: Ukraine plans to hold Kursk territories for “unlimited time”. President Zelenskyy said that Ukraine’s intention to retain control of territories in Russia’s Kursk Oblast as part of a strategy to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

    Frontline report: Ukrainian soldiers deliver aid to Russian residents in captured areas in Kursk Oblast. Multiple video clips show Ukrainian soldiers delivering humanitarian assistance to Russian civilians in captured territories, with one disabled woman lamenting her family’s abandonment as a Ukrainian soldier helps her drink water.

    ISW: Putin believes Russia can slowly absorb Ukraine. Despite recent Ukrainian military actions in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Putin’s strategic thinking remains focused on gradually subsuming Ukraine, according to a new ISW assessment.

    As of 4 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

    • Personnel: 620350 (+1390)
    • Tanks: 8618 (+7)
    • APV: 16848 (+27)
    • Artillery systems: 17694 (+30)
    • MLRS: 1177
    • Anti-aircraft systems: 940
    • Aircraft: 368
    • Helicopters: 328
    • UAV: 14616 (+43)
    • Cruise missiles: 2580 (+2)
    • Warships/boats: 28
    • Submarines: 1
    • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24007 (+35)

    Intelligence and technology

    Protector unmanned ground vehicle showcased by Ukrainian defense firm. Kyiv-based firm Ukrainian Armor presented its new Protector uncrewed ground vehicle at an exhibition in Poland. The logistics drone can also be used for reconnaissance, launching UAVs, and be equipped with armaments.

    Polish defense company to produce Ukrainian SHARK and PD-2 drones. This collaboration aims to bolster Poland’s defense capabilities while expanding the reach of Ukrainian drone technology into new markets.

    Scholz: Germany orders 17 IRIS-T air defense systems for Ukraine. Germany is set to deliver 24 IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine by 2026, according to an announcement by Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 4 September.

    International

    AFP: US imposes sanctions on Russian RT outlet for attempts to interfere 2024 elections. The US Treasury Department described Simonyan as a “central figure” in Russia’s malign influence campaigns, while RT has dismissed the accusations as unfounded.

    Biden condemns Russian attack on Poltava, reaffirms US support for Ukraine. The attack caused additional casualties and significant damage to cultural landmarks.

    Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Irish PM Harris sign defense deal on support for Ukraine. The agreement underscores Ireland’s ongoing commitment to Ukraine, with plans to provide additional non-lethal military aid and humanitarian assistance, as well as to participate in international coalitions focused on demining and other defense initiatives.

    Ukrainian defense minister urges faster weapons delivery in UK after deadly Russian strike on Lviv, Poltava. During a visit to the United Kingdom, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urged allies to expedite the delivery of crucial weapons to defend Ukraine against Russian strikes.

    Poland allegedly to help Lviv with restoration of city after Russian attack on 4 Sept. Following a Russian assault on Lviv that damaged historical structures, Polish leader Donald Tusk pledged support for the city’s restoration.

    Kirby condemns Russian attack on Poltava, promises more US aid. The deployment of JASSM missiles, which might be included in the aid package for Ukraine, could push Russian staging areas back hundreds of kilometers, military analysts suggest.

    Humanitarian and social impact

    Poland reports another tense night due to Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Polish air defense system faced another tense night as Russian long-range aviation targeted objects in western Ukraine, the Operational Command reports.

    Russian attack on Ukraine overnight injures 43, kills 7, including 2 kids. Ukraine’s Air defense shot down seven missiles and 22 drones overnight.

    “We need new energy,” says Zelenskyy amid war’s biggest reshuffle in Ukrainian cabinet. Further steps will be taken in the coming weeks.

    Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tenders resignation in major government overhaul. Zelenskyy’s long-standing diplomat tendered his resignation on a record “day of resignations,” expected to shake up half of Ukraine’s ministers.

    Read our earlier daily review here

     

