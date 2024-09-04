Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Irish PM Harris sign defense deal on support for Ukraine

On 4 September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris signed an Agreement on Support for Ukraine and Cooperation between the two countries, according to the Ukrainian Presidential Office.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, Ireland has provided humanitarian, stabilization, and non-lethal military aid to the country worth nearly €380 million.

This year, Ireland has committed to providing Ukraine an additional €128 million in non-lethal military support and at least €40 million in humanitarian aid.

Ireland will also supply demining systems and equipment for clearing explosive devices and continue participating in the demining coalition.

Furthermore, the country intends to explore other potential avenues of support within the Defense Contact Group’s capabilities coalitions, such as the IT Coalition.

“Ireland will ensure continuous training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces through the EU Military Assistance Mission (EUMAM) in Ukraine. The statement said that specific sections of the agreement outline humanitarian aid and support for recovery and reforms, particularly on Ukraine’s path to EU membership,” the Presidential Office said.

Ireland also plans to contribute to holding Russia accountable, compensating for damages caused by its aggression, and further strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia.

The country said it would continue its diplomatic efforts to implement the Ukrainian Peace Formula, participate in the activities of several working groups, and implement specific elements of the peace plan, particularly in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

“I am very pleased to be in Ukraine to hear firsthand from President Zelenskyy about the situation on the ground and see for myself how it is affecting the lives of ordinary Ukrainians,” said the Irish Prime Minister in Kyiv, as per UkrInform.

During the meeting, Harris and Zelenskyy also discussed the impact of Russia’s war against Ukraine, EU support for Ukraine, and its path to EU membership.

