Ireland supports Ukraine but has no more place for refugees – ambassador

Ireland is running out of space for Ukrainian refugees, Irish ambassador to Ukraine Therese Healy writes in European Pravda.

“Ireland has never seen so many people arrive in such a short time frame.

We are currently hosting over 55,000 Ukrainians – more than 1% of our population,” she notes, stressing that the state and volunteers have done their best to accommodate Ukrainians fleeing war.

“However, I wish to highlight that available State-provided accommodation is now very restricted; there have been instances in recent days during which we could not temporarily place newly-arrived Ukrainians and others such as those seeking International Protection in suitable accommodation. […]

We ask the Ukrainian people for their understanding and caution anyone contemplating travelling to Ireland at this time to be aware that we may not be able to guarantee the availability of State-provided accommodation on arrival, despite our very best efforts and wishes,” she wrote, noting that Ireland continues to support Ukraine.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. support. Become a Patron! Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to

Tags: Ireland, Ukrainian refugees