Kharkiv front sees ongoing combat near Vovchansk

Despite substantial pressure, Ukrainian forces hold their positions.
byOlena Mukhina
04/09/2024
1 minute read
Dozens of Russian soldiers trapped in Kharkiv's Vovchansk factory
Vovchansk. Kharkiv Oblast, May 2024. Photo: libkos via Instagram
Since the start of 4 September, fighting has continued in Kharkiv Oblast near Vovchansk city, according to a report of the operational-tactical group “Kharkiv” published on social media.

The Ukrainian military says that on the Kharkiv front, the occupiers are persisting in their assaults on multi-story buildings, attempting to conduct aerial reconnaissance and trying to establish a communication system.

“Since the beginning of today, one combat engagement has been ongoing in the Vovchansk area,” the “Kharkiv” group reports.

In the area of the settlement of Hlyboke, the Russians have heightened the combat readiness of its forward units, focusing mainly on tracking and striking Ukrainian defense unmanned aerial vehicles.

At Russian positions near Lukiantsi, a fire complicated logistical support and evacuation of wounded. Some Russian soldiers refused to perform tasks in the 7th Separate Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps.

Four combat engagements were reported during the last day on the Kharkiv front. The occupiers also launched five airstrikes with two aerial bombs and 21 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian defense positions were shelled 372 times, UkrInform reports.

The Kharkiv operational-tactical group noted that Ukrainian forces neutralized 74 occupiers and destroyed 84 units of weaponry and military equipment, including four artillery systems, four vehicles, and two pieces of special equipment.

